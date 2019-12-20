Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Lamar Garner Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Lamar Garner Jr., known as "Lamar," was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Marks.



He was predeceased by his father, Samuel Lamar Garner Sr., and his mother, Lottie Mae Vause Garner; as well as his former wife and the mother of his three eldest children, Elora Harwood (Dean).



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Garner of Tallahassee; brother Richard Garner (Retha) of Covington, Ga.; brother James Garner "Larry" of Crawfordville; sister Barbara Walden (Ed) of Crawfordville; brother John Garner (Debi) of Jacksonville; daughter Karen Garner Kane of Gulf Breeze; daughter Linda Garner Lashway (Peter) of Leeds, Mass.; son Samuel Lamar Garner III "Lee" of Crawfordville; son Kyle Garner (Kim) of St. Marks; son Kim Garner of Tallahassee; granddaughter Logan Thomas (JP) of Gulf Breeze; granddaughter Ramsey Garner of Crawfordville; grandson Skyler Garner of St. Marks; great-grandson John Bryant Thomas "JB" of Gulf Breeze; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Lamar was born on Jan. 24, 1936, in Tallahassee. He graduated from Leon High school in 1954. He had a passion for nature and the outdoors, which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He also had a passion for fine art and antiques. He spent many years as the owner and operator of Garner Antiques in Wakulla Station and was a renowned antiques dealer and estate sales manager. Lamar was also an accomplished artist and enjoyed sketching, painting, and drawing in his spare time.



The family will hold a private service in Tallahassee, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, Inc. – Charity Care. For more information, please contact Dena Strickland, Foundation President, Big Bend Hospice, Inc., 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee FL 32308 (850) 878-5310.



