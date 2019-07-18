Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Yvonne Smith. View Sign Service Information Bevis Harvey Young Chapel 3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Yvonne Smith, 51, of Crawfordville, Florida passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019.



She was born on March 22, 1968 in Orlando. She moved to Crawfordville in 1996 with her daughter Lauren, and found herself a home for life.



Sandy was the type of person who would help anyone in need. She helped so many and asked for nothing in return. Her family could not be prouder to call her mom, sister and daughter. Sandy was a hard worker and could be depended on to do what she said. She was always an expressive and loving person. We are sure that we are not the only ones who would be surprised about how expressive she could be, but it always came from her heart and with love. So it came as much more of a shock when we learned of her illness. Always the fighter, we had every confidence that she would be able to hold the cancer at bay for a little longer than she was able. Judging by the many lives she touched, she had so much more to give and share with her family and friends. However, she achieved what she set out to do because she believed that "anything is possible".



Sandy will always be remembered for her warmth and generosity and her commitment to family. She set an example of courage and compassion that inspired everyone who knew her.



Survivors inlcude her daughter, Lauren Rhode; her parents, Nelson and Peggy (Spears) Smith; her sisters, Sharon Roloff and June Smith; nieces, Dana Ivester and Lea Parkhurst; and great-niece, Ella Ivester.



Sandy, your family misses you and loves you to eternity and back, always. God speed Sandra. Heaven only knows what's in store for you next.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



David Conn with Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey-Young Chapel is assisting the family (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).

