Scotty Laminack, 54, of Tallahassee, died unexpectedly on February 23, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Margaret Beach; brothers, Kevin Laminack (Nancy), and Jason Beach (Brittany); and cousins, Darren Edmonds, Kristy Waff and Lisa Laminack.
A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at White Church in Woodville.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted the family with their arrangements. (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com)
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 7, 2019