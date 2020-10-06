1/1
Sharon Ann Smith
Sharon Ann Smith, 79 of Tallahassee, FL passed away on September 24, 2020. She was born in St Andrews/Panama City, Florida May 4, 1941.She was a graduate of Leon High School in 1959. She was a retired Administrative Assistant from the Florida Department of Finance with 23 years of loyal service. She lived in the Wakulla County area for many years and was a devoted Florida State Seminoles fan, be it football, baseball or basketball. She loved her Noles. She loved to work with flowers, look at the wildlife that would walk through her yard be it late at night or early in the morning. She also loved singing and was a member of her church choir at Immanuel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother Elmeda Daniels, father Noah Daniels, a step-sister, Virgina Wester, and brother, William Daniels.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Power of Havana, FL; long time life partner, Wayne Shoupe of Tallahassee,FL; sons, Jeff Silvey (Becky) of Tallahassee, FL; Mike Silvey(Susan) of Cantonment, FL; Joe Silvey (Laura) of Tallahassee, FL; Jason Silvey (Shannon) of Crawfordville, FL and daughter, Jamie Shoupe of Tallahassee, FL; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 30 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, Florida, 32308. The Burial was held at 2:30 PM at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, 4037 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32303.

The service was livestreamed via Culley's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/culleysmeadowwood/.

Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 6 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Riggins Road
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
8508778191
