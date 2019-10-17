Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Arlene Roloff. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sharon's parent's House 413 Old magnolia Rd Crawfordville , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Arlene Roloff, 54, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and pets on Oct. 9, 2019 after a seven year battle with Osteosarcoma (bone cancer).



Sharon was born in Orlando and lived in Melbourne until she found her everlasting home in Crawfordville in 1998. Sharon graduated from Melbourne High School in 1983 where she exceled at softball and volleyball. She had a long and joyful career at Advanced Business System in Tallahassee. Sharon loved swimming, shopping, the beach, karaoke and spending time with family.



Sharon was the eldest daughter of Nelson and Peggy Smith. She is survived by her parents and beloved husband of 32 years, Craig Roloff. Craig and Sharon's love was never stronger than in the moment they shared when Sharon began her journey home to be with God.



A product of their love is their only child, Dana Marie Roloff Ivester who lives in Crawfordville with her husband Anthony Ivester. They have one child, Ella Marie Ivester, Sharon's beloved granddaughter.



Sharon is also survived by her sister, June Smith; niece, Lea Parkhurst of Crawfordville, niece Lauren Rhode; and she was preceded in death by her sister Sandra Smith.



Through her battle with cancer, Sharon never gave up. Her positive attitude and fighting spirit inspired many people.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Sharon's parents' house, 413 Old Magnolia Road in Crawfordville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sharon Roloff Osteosarcoma Fund.

