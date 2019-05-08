Sharon Hazel Glover Lines, 67, of Crawfordville, died May 4, 2019.
She was born June 25, 1951 in Pelham, Ga. and lived most of her life in Woodville.
Survivors include three sons, Gary Lines, Roger Dale Posey and Jason Reser; companion, Mark "Spread" Wynn; two sisters, Marie Stubbs (Carl), and Linda Hartsfield (Tommy); two brothers, Gary Glover (Starlene), and Larry Glover (Karen); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Jimmy Posey; and parents, Junior and Hazel Mae Glover.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville. Final resting place will be in White Cemetery in Woodville.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on May 9, 2019