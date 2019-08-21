Stanley George Swift, 79, of Crawfordville, passed away peacefully in his residence Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2019.
Survivors include his two daughters, Cynthia Swift and Michele Buchanan; and two sons, Stephen Swift and Michael Swift.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Elsie Mae Swift; and his wife, Mary Helen Swinson Swift.
A private ceremony with military honors will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 22, 2019