Starlynn Renee Barnes, 18, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020, in Tampa, after a long battle with complications from a severe stroke she suffered in January 2019 that resulted from a rare brain disease known as Moyamoya.



She was born in Fallon, Nev., on June 7, 2001, where her father was stationed with the U.S. Navy. She came to Crawfordville in 2012 after her father retired from active duty. Star attended Riversprings Middle School and was a student at Wakulla High, a member of the NJROTC unit during her freshman year. She was also an active member of the youth program at Grace Baptist Church. In 2017, she moved to Tampa after her father obtained employment as a university adjunct professor



Star is preceded in death by her mother Kristine Cabral.



Survivors include father, Stephen Barnes and step-mother, Laura Barnes; step-sister Sarah Osborne; brothers Kaden, Konner, and Stephen Jr.; maternal grandmother Patti Reginald; Grandfather, A. Earl Cochran; Grandparents, Jim & Debby Sexton



Due to the CDC guidelines concerning Covid-19, memorial services cannot be scheduled at this time. When able, the family will schedule a service and inform other family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Youth Program, 6100 Memorial Hwy, Tampa FL 33615, (813) 769-9157.

