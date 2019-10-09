Susan Montgomery Tucker passed away at age 63 peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
In her early years she won many ribbons and medals for show and open jumping, was a champion diver and swimmer, 1982 was Utah state softball champion. Susie was an avid fisherwoman, devout wife, mother and grandmother known as Gammy to all.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Tucker; children, Justin Tucker and wife Hunter and children Kanoa and Kane Tucker; Jasmine McMillan and husband Derek and children Finley, Lily and Brett; and Darcy Tucker and husband Aaron Barno Beckstead and children Eva and Ellie; her mother Marilyn "M.P." Empey; brothers, Scott Montgomery and John Montgomery of Utah; and mother-in-law Emmanell Tucker.
She was predeceased by her father, John D. Montgomery Sr. and stepfather Clair B. Empey.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 10 a.m. at 195 Harvey Young Farm and service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Crawfordville Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 10, 2019