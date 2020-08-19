Suzanne Collins Beauregard, 82, died July 27, 2020 peacefully in her sleep from Alzheimer's in Battle Ground, Wash.



Suzanne was born in Hanover, Penn., and was an only child. With her parents, she moved to Delaware. She had a degree in art and education. She taught briefly at Caesar Rodney Junior High as the art teacher. In 1996, after raising her children, she moved to Crawfordville. She worked for JoAnn Fabric and Crafts for many years before retiring. She was an active member of St. Teresa Episcopal Church and then Christ Church Anglican.



In 2016, Suzanne was moved to Indiana where she was diagnosed with dementia and the beginnings of Alzheimer. Suzanne moved to Battle Ground, Washington in January of 2020.



Suzanne is survived by her two daughters, Andrea Gerding (husband Steven) of Vancouver, Wash., and Lynn Lund (husband Paul) of LaPorte, Ind. She also has four grandchildren, Colin, Justina, Sierra, and Brandon; and one great-granddaughter, Serenity.



Suzanne was cremated and will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hanover, Penn.



