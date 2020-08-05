Sylvia Lucille Bradley passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, at Seminole Manor in Donalsonville Ga.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1938, in Pensacola to the late Rosby Lee and Vivian May Cooke. Sylvia married John C. Bradley Sr. on Sept. 12, 1959. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, and aunt.
Sylvia was an excellent cook and housekeeper. She enjoyed cross-stitching, baking, and creating beautifully decorated cakes. She always supported her children as they made their way in the world and accepted them for who they are.
Sylvia was a member of Lovedale Baptist Church in Bascom but was unable to attend services for several years before her passing.
Sylvia was predeceased by her parents; brother, Rosby Lee "R.L." Cooke Jr.; and son-in-law, David Graziadei.
Syliva is survived by her devoted husband, John; son, John "Clint" Bradley Jr. (Michael Hopkins) of Hornell N.Y.; daughter, Edith L. Bradley of Tallahassee; daughter, Cynthia Bradley-Graziedei of Bascom; brother, Richard Cooke (Patricia, Felicia, and Rick) of Milton, and sister, Jane Drew (Susan and Michael) of Enterprise, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/
).
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, a private family viewing was held at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna FL on July 30, 2020 and a family graveside funeral service was conducted in Milton at Strickland Cemetery on July 31, with the Rev. Tommy Moore officiating.
The family is deeply thankful to the staff of Seminole Manor and Integrity Hospice, who cared for Momma during the past few months.
James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel - Sneads Chapel - Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, 4278 Lafayette St., Marianna FL 32446 or (850) 482-2332 or www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com.