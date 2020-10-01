1/1
TD Whaley
TD Whaley, 83, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was born Sept. 18, 1937 in Medart, to Henry K. Whaley and Lenora (Whaley) Larkins. On Nov. 14, 1958, TD married the love of his life, Mary Ellen (Willis) Whaley. They have two sons, Brian Whaley (deceased) and Dennis Whaley. TD was a long-time member of Lake Ellen Baptist Church. TD proudly served his country as a military police officer in the U.S. Army while stationed in Ft. Benning, Ga. He worked for 36 years with the Florida Department of Transportation as a Topographic Engineer. TD and Mary Ellen retired on the same day and enjoyed traveling in their motorhome across the United States with their close friends, as well as spending part of the year in their vacation home in the mountains of western North Carolina.

TD is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen (Willis) Whaley; his son, Dennis Whaley; his granddaughter, Brooke Whaley Harman (Sam); his grandson, Parker Whaley; his daughter-in-law, Susan Whaley; his half-brother, Clark Byrd (Paulette); and a very close and loving family.

TD was predeceased by his son, Brian Whaley; his father, Henry K. Whaley; his mother, Lenora (Whaley) Larkins; and his half-sister, Frances Milam.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lake Ellen Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lake Ellen Baptist Church Cemetery.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).


Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lake Ellen Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
September 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Sending thoughts and prayers your way.
Sabrina Wells
