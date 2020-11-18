Ted E. Reese, 41, of Crawfordville, died unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2020, while on active duty.
Ted had lived in Crawfordville most of his life, and was serving in the U.S. Army. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed doing anything outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Katie Reese; mother Carolyn Wood; two children, Joseph Reese-Williams and Samuel Reese; four brothers, Joshua Eures, Matthew Eures, Darren Wood and Danny Wood; and grandparents Joeann White and Fred McVey.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 12 noon at the Otter Creek Community Holiness Church and the family will have a viewing and visitation one hour prior to the service. There will be full military honors.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Otter Creek Community Holiness Church for the Reese Family.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).