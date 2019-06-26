Terri Ann Spinetta, 58, of Crawfordville, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at her home.
She was a native of Tallahassee and had lived in Crawfordville for many years.
She is survived by her parents, Marvin and Shirley Moore; three children Amanda Taylor and husband Michael, Jon Johnson, and Annastasia Case; two sisters, Michelle Free and Christy Stringer and husband Hank; brother, Donald Moore and wife Hope; four grandchildren; and one great- granddaughter.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 27, 2019