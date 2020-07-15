1/1
Terry Kemp Crum
Terry Kemp Crum, 82, of Medart/Crawfordville, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Terry was a native and lifelong resident of Medart. He worked for the Wakulla County School Board before retiring and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of Friendship Primitive Baptist Church. He had many hobbies but he truly enjoyed mullet fishing, working on his Toyotas and Snapper mowers.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lessie Pigott Crum; children, John Terry Crum (wife Lori), Carl Russell Crum, Shelli Crum Payne (husband Scott); and daughter in laws Vickie Crum and Karyn Crum; sister, Donna Crum Godwin (Bill); and a brother Henry McDonald (Glenda). These are his grandchildren who he dearly loved: James Crum, Stephanie Below, Kameron Crum (Cyndi), Brittany Below, Alyssa Crum, Makayla Payne Tucker (Domonic), Matt Payne, Ashlynn Crum, Haley Below, Tori Crum, Morgan Crum, Sealey Crum, and great-grandchildren Leland Crum, Gracie Crum and Hayden Crum.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Johnnie Ruth Smith and Sealey Crum.

Family received friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 95 Pigott Pond Road; and the funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m., also at 95 Pigott Pond Road. The burial will be at the Pigott Cemetery and there will not be a service at the cemetery.

Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the Crum family (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).

Published in The Wakulla News from Jul. 15 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
