Thomas Lee Brannan, 75, of Carrabelle passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
Services were held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church. Graveside followed at Evergreen Cemetery.
He was a lifelong resident of Carrabelle and a business owner of T.L. Brannan & Sons Logging. Thomas Lee was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Suzanne; his mother, Merle Brannan; six children, Tony Lee Brannan (Karen), Lisa Brannan Riley (Royce),Thomas Lawrence Brannan (Renee), Daughter, Tasa Barwick (Paul), George L. Brannan, and Candace Brannan;12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Stanley Brannan (Debbie), Terry Brannan (Kim), Randy Brannan (Bonnie).
He was predeceased by his father, Parmalee Brannan; and brother, Riley Parmalee Brannan.
Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville assisted the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 27, 2019