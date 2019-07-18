Master-at-Arms Seaman Trafton J. Shiver, Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay, Ga. With deepest sorrow, we announce that Trafton Jackson Shiver, age 20, passed away on June 28, 2019 due to a single car accident.



Trafton was born June 16, 1999 and grew up hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors in Carrabelle. He was a 2017 high school graduate of Wakulla High School.



In his short time with us, Trafton made many loyal friends and brightened the lives of all in his path. That path led him from Wakulla High to the U.S. Navy.



MASN Shiver enlisted in the Navy on Oct. 11, 2017. Following boot camp, he attended and graduated Master-at-Arms "A" School and was designated as a Master-at-Arms Seaman (MASN).



MASN Shiver was ordered to Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland Security Detachment where he successfully served a one year tour as a Duty Armorer and Patrolman, enforcing the rules and regulations of the U.S. Navy and local laws of the installation alongside Polish Liaison Officers. His hard work and dedication led to his selection as the Security Detachment's Blue Jacket of the Quarter, 1st Quarter, 2019.



Following his tour in Poland, MASN Shiver was ordered to Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, where he reported in April 2019. He completed a one month Orientation course and reported to Company B, First Platoon on June 8, where he quickly qualified as a Harbor Security Boat Crewman.



The Navy reports that MASN Shiver had a contagious positive attitude and always had a smile on his face. He was a dedicated sailor and Law Enforcement Officer who could always be relied upon to complete any task assigned to him. He always sought out positions of great responsibility and excelled in all that he did.



He will be missed, but remembered with great affection.



Trafton was preceded in death by his Papa, Allen Randolph Shiver Sr.; and his Aunt Angela Arlene Bryan.



He was a loving and loyal son and brother survived by his parents, Allen Randolph Shiver Jr. and Jill Bryan Shiver, along with brothers Tristan Dallas Randolph Shiver and Trenton Council Shiver. Trafton also leaves behind his grandparents, Connie Rae Shiver, Ernest Council Bryan Jr. and Anitra Arlene Bryan. Also surviving are Uncle Ernest Council Bryan III (Stacy) and Aunt Bridget Denise Mills (Jason). Many more relatives and friends have stated how special Trafton was and how fortunate they were to have known him.



Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m, (EST) at the Carrabelle Christian Center followed by full Military Honors at the graveside at Evergreen Cemetery in Carrabelle. Viewing for family members was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christian Center followed by visitation for family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m.



Charles McClellan Funeral Home in Quincy, (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.

