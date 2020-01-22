Valerie Jane Dryer passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1, 2020 at the age of 62.
She is survived by her soulmate, John Martindale, Jr., of 11 years.
Valerie is lovingly remembered by her mother, Betty Messer; her son and his wife Joshua and Britni Wheeler; her son Dwight Wheeler; and daughter Angie Wheeler; her grandchildren, Sadie, Aylece, Krayden, Elizabeth, Evan, Kendall, Carsen, Mason, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Blayzen and Axel. All of these she loved dearly, and they will forever have a special place in their heart for her.
Valerie enjoyed helping others and living life to its fullest.
She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services. (850) 926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 23, 2020