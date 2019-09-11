Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Samuel Farnsworth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Samuel Farnsworth, 40, of Weston, W.Va., and formerly of Crawfordville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Weston, W.Va.



He was born in Weston, W.Va., on June 28, 1979, a son of Betty Jean Ramsburg Farnsworth McCardle and the late Vernon Lee Farnsworth.



Forever cherishing their memories of Vernon are his mother, Betty McCardle; two children, Mary Bagley and Thomas "Alex" Farnsworth; two grandchildren, Rylan and Braylynn Kirkland; fiancé, DeAnn Gay, and her son, Zayne Gay; four brothers, Larry "Allen" Thompson, J.R. Farnsworth, Vernon Lee Farnsworth Jr. and Trenton Farnsworth; three sisters, Charleen Smalley, and Colleen and Hope Farnsworth; stepmother, Kathy Farnsworth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



In addition to his father, Vernon was predeceased by two siblings, Thomas Thompson and Jennie Freeman; and one infant brother, J.J. Farnsworth.



Vernon lived in Florida for the past 10 years and enjoyed making his hobby his career. He loved fishing and worked in a marina while living in Florida. Vernon always had a special place in his heart for the beautiful countryside of West Virginia. He treasured taking in the Wild and Wonderful scenery as he fished among her rolling hills.,



Vernon's request for cremation has been honored and a private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Betty McCardle, P.O. Box 217, St. Marks FL 32355.



Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Vernon Samuel Farnsworth.



Online condolences may be expressed at

Vernon Samuel Farnsworth, 40, of Weston, W.Va., and formerly of Crawfordville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Weston, W.Va.He was born in Weston, W.Va., on June 28, 1979, a son of Betty Jean Ramsburg Farnsworth McCardle and the late Vernon Lee Farnsworth.Forever cherishing their memories of Vernon are his mother, Betty McCardle; two children, Mary Bagley and Thomas "Alex" Farnsworth; two grandchildren, Rylan and Braylynn Kirkland; fiancé, DeAnn Gay, and her son, Zayne Gay; four brothers, Larry "Allen" Thompson, J.R. Farnsworth, Vernon Lee Farnsworth Jr. and Trenton Farnsworth; three sisters, Charleen Smalley, and Colleen and Hope Farnsworth; stepmother, Kathy Farnsworth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, Vernon was predeceased by two siblings, Thomas Thompson and Jennie Freeman; and one infant brother, J.J. Farnsworth.Vernon lived in Florida for the past 10 years and enjoyed making his hobby his career. He loved fishing and worked in a marina while living in Florida. Vernon always had a special place in his heart for the beautiful countryside of West Virginia. He treasured taking in the Wild and Wonderful scenery as he fished among her rolling hills.,Vernon's request for cremation has been honored and a private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Betty McCardle, P.O. Box 217, St. Marks FL 32355.Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Vernon Samuel Farnsworth.Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com. Published in The Wakulla News on Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close