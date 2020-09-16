1/1
Virlon "Vicky" (Dyer) McDonald
Virlon "Vicky" Dyer McDonald, 82, of Crawfordville, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020 in Tallahassee.

She was born in Atlanta and had lived in this area since the mid- 1970s. She was the youngest of 12 children born to Jim and Clara Morton Dyer. She was a member of River of Life Church in Crawfordville. She loved working on tracking her family history, reading Amish stories, family get-togethers at her house, collecting owls and salt and pepper shakers. She was employed at General Dynamics Powder Plant for 38 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by two beloved children: her son, Tim McDonald; daughter, Penny Coshatt (Bobby); two grandsons, Clay (Amber) and Shawn Coshatt; great-grandchildren, Nathan Ryan Coshatt Jr, Jonathan Coshatt, Clayton Coshatt, Lily Coshatt, Camlann Coshatt; two sisters, Estelle Dalton of Jacksonville, and Evelyn Conn of Crawfordville; niece, Brenda Council, who was always considered a younger sister; and many other beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Clayton McDonald, and many other family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to River of Life Church, 445 Donaldson-Williams Road, Crawfordville FL 32327 or (850) 926-1200 or Wakulla County Senior Center, 32 Michael Dr., Crawfordville FL 32327 or (850) 926-7145.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).


Published in The Wakulla News from Sep. 16 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
