Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Sanders. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Sanders, 71, of Crawfordville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.



He is survived by his sister, Sherida Crum Leffert; brother, D. W. Sanders; aunts, Grace Wells and Sandy Harrell; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



Walter was a loyal employee of Jackson-Cook for over 40 years and he was very distraught when he was forced to retire because of his cancer diagnosis. Second to work, Walter enjoyed gardening and tending to his chickens and turkey. He would piddle for endless hours in the yard and never grew tired of raking and pulling weeds. Hard work was his way of life and he never stopped until his illness forced him to sit and enjoy nature from his porch. Walter never missed the chance to give a hug and say "I love you." His heart was big and genuine. He is remembered by many for his frequent trips to Winn-Dixie with his beloved mother, Irene Sanders. He would sit and wait for her to finish her shopping (only after he made his purchase which always included Little Debbies.) He was a faithful caregiver to his mother and he was ready to be reunited with her and his dad, Nolan Sanders.



His mother's daily prayers came true on Nov. 24, 2019 when Walter received Christ as his Lord and Savior.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice. (850) 878-5310 or



Services were held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Grace Baptist church followed by interment at Bonnet Pond Cemetery.



David Conn with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or

Walter Sanders, 71, of Crawfordville, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.He is survived by his sister, Sherida Crum Leffert; brother, D. W. Sanders; aunts, Grace Wells and Sandy Harrell; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.Walter was a loyal employee of Jackson-Cook for over 40 years and he was very distraught when he was forced to retire because of his cancer diagnosis. Second to work, Walter enjoyed gardening and tending to his chickens and turkey. He would piddle for endless hours in the yard and never grew tired of raking and pulling weeds. Hard work was his way of life and he never stopped until his illness forced him to sit and enjoy nature from his porch. Walter never missed the chance to give a hug and say "I love you." His heart was big and genuine. He is remembered by many for his frequent trips to Winn-Dixie with his beloved mother, Irene Sanders. He would sit and wait for her to finish her shopping (only after he made his purchase which always included Little Debbies.) He was a faithful caregiver to his mother and he was ready to be reunited with her and his dad, Nolan Sanders.His mother's daily prayers came true on Nov. 24, 2019 when Walter received Christ as his Lord and Savior.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice. (850) 878-5310 or bigbendhospice.org. Services were held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Grace Baptist church followed by interment at Bonnet Pond Cemetery.David Conn with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com ). Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close