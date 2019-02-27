Wanda Aiken Hindman, 58, of Crawfordville passed away Saturday Feb. 16, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda (Aiken) Hindman.
She was born Aug. 7, 1960 in Atlanta, but grew up in Wakulla County. She was a mother and home maker.
Survivors include sons, James McReynolds and Carl McReynolds; daughter, Kristi Wyza (Adam); three grandchildren, James Tanner McReynolds, Gage Wyza and Adleigh Wyza; mother, Glenda Gregory; brothers, Wayne Aiken (Cynthia), Warren Aiken (Lisa), Randy Gregory (Linda), Tony Gregory (Shannon); and sisters, Wendy Aiken (Ray), and Candy Gregory; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Carl V. Aiken; and step-father, James Gregory.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 28, 2019