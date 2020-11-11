Wanda L. Kemp, 75, of Crawfordville, passed away at her home with her loving family. She had lived in Crawfordville for almost 60 years.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Wanda loved to fish and camp most anywhere but loved to go to Piney Creek. She was in the Pecan business and built crab traps. She was known as a Caregiver to everyone, also a loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother and she truly loved each one of them. Wanda enjoyed every minute with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Don Kemp; children, Carolyn Nazworth, Mike Kemp, and Jacob Kemp and wife Regina; sister, Winona Pitts; brothers Wayne Connell and wife Cathy, and Gene Connell and wife Mary; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Kade, Jaivan, Zyhiana, Jacobi and Jacob; and two great-grandchildren, Braylnn and Ellie.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Home in Harvey Young Chapel. Funeral Service will be Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Cemetery with burial to follow.
Contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308; 850-878-5310; bigbendhospice.org.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).