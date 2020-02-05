Warren Edward St. Laurent, 77, of Crawfordville, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of New England, moved to Tallahassee in 1993 before moving to Crawfordville in 2003. He retired from the Healthcare Industry where he worked for Tallahassee Community College and was also previously employed by Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Judy A. St. Laurent; daughter, Ginger LaChapelle and husband Marc; son, Edward St. Laurent and wife Louise; two grandchildren, Jeffrey LaChapelle and wife Cheryl, and Amanda Smith and husband Adam; four great-grandchildren Zach, Nik, Jaden and Ollie.
A celebration of Warren's life will be held at a later time.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with the arrangements (850-926 -5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 6, 2020