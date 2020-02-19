Guest Book View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Crawfordville , FL 32327 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Panacea First Baptist Church 38 Otter Lake Road Panacea , FL View Map Graveside service Following Services Panacea Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Warren McRae Crum aka "Smiley", a child of God, went home to be with the Lord on Feb.13, 2020 at the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House in Tallahassee after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 78 years of age.



He was born on July 13, 1941 in Crawfordville to Henry and Rosa Lee Crum and was a lifelong resident of Panacea. He was married to the love of his life, Maribeth Roberts Crum, on March 10, 1962 until her passing in March 2016. He worked as a contractor for over 60 years building many homes around the coast and served the community as a school board member for 16 years and a county commissioner for 12 years. He was a member of the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a Mason. Also, he assisted his brother, Glynwood, with organizing the first ambulance service and volunteer fire department in Wakulla County. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, drag racing, gardening, mentoring the youth of Wakulla County and spending time with family.



He is survived by his three children, Jamie Crum (Michelle) of Panacea, LeShan Smith (Bryan) of Tallahassee and Jarrod Crum (Melissa) of Bonaire, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Cami Bernales (Nick), Bethany Lassiter (Adam), Cyndal Crum (Blake), Macey Kirk (Ronnie), Jarrod Crum (Kristin), Marisa Crum, Morgan Smith, Meredith Smith; six great-grandchildren, Anabelle and Camille Bernales, Kylee and Brantley Lassiter, Rylee Morrison, Cayden Marks, Bryson Kirk and Rylen Smith; one sister, Mec Martin (Frazier); and three brothers, Kenny Crum (Jeanie), Ronald Fred (Eloise) and Donnie Crum (Alicia); and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.



He was predeceased by his wife, Maribeth Crum; his parents, Henry and Rosa Lee Crum; and his brother, Glynwood Crum.



Visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Home and Cremation, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy., in Crawfordville. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb.18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Panacea First Baptist Church, 38 Otter Lake Road, in Panacea. After the conclusion of the service, friends and family were invited to graveside. His final resting place is Panacea Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 or the Panacea First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 116, Panacea FL 32346.



Skip Young of Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-5919 or



