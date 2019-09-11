Welton (Bill) Edward Firehammer Jr., 95, of Crawfordville, passed away at Eden Springs Nursing home on Sept. 7, 2019.
He was born in Oshkosh, Wis. to Welton Edward and Matilda (Weber) Firehammer. In World War II, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant as a P47 pilot in the 509 Squadron, 405 Fighter Group and flew 52 missions in the European Theater from May 1944 to December 1945. The GI Bill afforded him the opportunity to attend Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis. where he met his wife of 70 years, Marilyn Marie (Ericson) Firehammer. Bill went on to obtain an MBA at the University of Wisconsin. Bill and Marilyn had three children Lynn Marie Firehammer, Crawfordville, Lori Ann Firehammer, Crawfordville, and Mark Edward Firehammer, Holyoke, Mass.
He is survived by his wife and children; his brothers, Richard Firehammer and Robert (Bobby) Firehammer; and his sister Sandra Hartwig.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Lois Matzke.
Memorial gifts may be made to Big Bend Hospice, bigbendhospice.org. You may offer condolences to the family at the online registry of Bevis Funeral Home, www.bevisfh.com/obituaries.
Published in The Wakulla News on Sept. 12, 2019