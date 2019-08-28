Wesley E. Mullins, 79, passed away Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 in Tallahassee.
He was born in Middle Fork, WVa. and moved to Elkhart, Ind. after serving in the U.S. Navy. He lived in Crawfordville for 16 years moving from Ocala. He was a member of Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church. He was a loving father and grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by two children, Wesley E. Mullins (Amy) of Tallahassee and Cindy Roddenberry (Bobby) of Sopchoppy; grandchildren, Ashley Segura, Kenzie Mullins, Reagan Mullins, Justin Roddenberry, Jared Roddenberry, Jake Roddenberry and Jordan Roddenberry; sisters, Jean Buckley, Ramona Mullins of Elkhart, Ind. and Margie Mullins of Cleveland, Ohio; brother: Calvin Mullins, Elkhart, Ind.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy; his parents, Autmer and Virginia Mullins; brothers, Bill Mullins, Carlos Mullins; and sister Gaye Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Patient Advocate.org.
Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel, Crawfordville. Burial will follow at Roddenberry Cemetery Family Cemetery in Sopchoppy.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home, Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 29, 2019