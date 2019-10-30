William Ben Satterwhite, a lifelong resident of Monticello, passed on Oct. 24th, 2019 at the age of 65.
Ben was an Auburn War Eagle alumnus and fan. He was an avid hunter and golfer. He had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling the world with his wife. Ben and Denise lived in Australia for two years and in Sacramento, Calif. for one year. He had a successful career as an SAP software consultant.
Ben was happily married to Denise Satterwhite, who was the love of his life for more than 14 years.
Ben was born to Joseph Charles and Betty Jane Satterwhite in Hickory, N.C.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Satterwhite; their children, Kristi Satterwhite (Matt), Sam Satterwhite (Shannon), Christopher Oaks (Alek), and Chad Oaks (Jonathan); their grandchildren, Declan McClure and Chase Oaks; his brother, Joe Satterwhite (Debbie); his nephew, Maury Hodgens, and brother-in-law, John Hodgens; and numerous others.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Jane Satterwhite Ornstein.
Ben also left behind many of his golfing buddies at the JCC that will miss his Friday afternoon matches and his legacy of "rules enforcement." By the way, BS Won!
A Celebration of Ben's Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Ben's favorite charity, Big Bend Hospice.
Beggs Funeral Home - Monticello Chapel, 850-997-5612 or [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected].
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 31, 2019