William "Billy" Charles McKendree, 62, of Sopchoppy, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at his home, with his loving family. He was born August 25, 1957 in Fernandina Beach, Fla. to parents Roy and Jewell McKendree. He moved to Sopchoppy in 2007. Billy was a self-employed Commercial Fisherman. He truly loved to fish and go shrimping; he was very popular among his peers and was loved by all his many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Joy McKendree; children, Lindsey McKendree (Chris Wolfe), Courtney Anderson (Erik) and William McKendree "Bubba" (Leslie Brinkley); grandson, Rhett Charles; sister, Brenda Shuman (Lonnie); and brother, Roy McKendree.
He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Diane McKendree.
The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. in the Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home and Memorial Service began at 6:00 p.m.
On Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. the family will have a Memorial Service at Oxley Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach, Fla.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. (850) 926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 23, 2020