William "Bill" Craig, 73, of Crawfordville, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, unexpectedly. He was a native of Ohio and had lived in Crawfordville many years. He was employed with the State of Florida, Department of Management Services. Bill was a United States Veteran and served in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and four Bronze Stars.
Survivors include his wife of 18 1/2, years Evelyn Brown Craig; sons, Sean French, Shane French and his wife Kim; sister, Melinda Wood and husband Gene; two grandchildren, Shane Jr. and Justene; many nieces, nephews, cousins and had an extended family that he loved.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville.
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 23, 2020