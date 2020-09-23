1/1
William "Bill" Craig
William "Bill" Craig, 73, of Crawfordville, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 unexpectedly.

He was a native of Ohio and had lived in Crawfordville many years. He was employed with the State of Florida Department of Management Services. Bill was a U.S. veteran and served in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and four Bronze Stars.

Survivors include his wife of 18 1/2 years, Evelyn Brown Craig; sons, Sean French, and Shane French (wife Kim); sister, Melinda Wood (husband Gene); two grandchildren, Shane Jr. and Justene; many nieces, nephews, cousins and had an extended family that he loved.

Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with full military honors on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).


Published in The Wakulla News from Sep. 23 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
