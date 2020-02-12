Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Harrell. View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 84 Ochlockonee St Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM 195 Harvey Young Farm. Send Flowers Obituary

William E. "Bill" Harrell, 68, of Ochlockonee Bay, passed peacefully on Feb. 4, 2020. Bill wanted to encourage people to quit smoking as he suffered with pulmonary issues.



Bill leaves behind an adoring wife Daryl and a special daughter Brooke Bohnhoff; his dearest brother Danny Harrell; beloved sister Val Oden; favorite nephews Michael O'Grady and Garad Harrell; his niece, Lori Barrentine; also Emily, Joe, Jack, Sabrina, Vanessa and Aniek Dempsey. He was especially fond of his great nephews and nieces as well as his brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws Jay, Tam, Jack, Jennifer and Cindy and the entire Dempsey Family. Bill was also extremely sad to have to leave his very best friend Gary Barco.



He was predeceased by his parents, William and Esther Harrell; his sisters Carrell O'Grady and Theresa Skelton; and brother Tommy "Buddy" Harrell, all of Wakulla County.



Bill loved his life. He traveled where he wanted to and had a life full of treasured experiences. He was completely devoted to his family and friends and was generous with his time, gifts and talents. Many a friend can attest to this as he gave hours upon hours to help others – almost always free of charge. He'd love to share stories and teach whenever possible. Bill was a skilled craftsmen and a consummate outdoorsman and many knew him as a successful hunter and fisherman. Bill looked at the bright side of life. Slow and steady, seldom shaken – he was brave and strong. Bill Harrell was the real deal. A man's man with a heart of gold who spoke the truth and did right by others. The world has lost someone special, a rare and important kind of person. He will be missed by those who loved him.



A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at 195 Harvey Young Farm in Crawfordville.



Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).

