William Henderson Herring, age 75, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019 in Tallahassee.

Bill was a native of Woodville.



Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jane Herring; sons, Chris Herring and Hoyt Herring; daughter, Charlene Hill (Bryant); five grandchildren, Skyler Sapp (Cody), Drew Herring, Sophie Roberts, Dakoda Hill, Austin Hill; and one great grandchild, River Jackson Sapp; brothers, Tom Herring (Kathy), George Herring (Elaine), and Terry Herring (Diane).



He was proceeded in death by his parents, Alfred and Leth (Crosby) Herring; and sister, Debra Herring.



After serving with the U.S. Army in the 173rd Airborne Brigade from 1962 to 1965, Bill returned home and worked for the U.S. Post Office delivering mail. After working with the Post Office, Bill joined his brother Tom Herring as a co-owner of Leon Screening & Repair. He not only took pride in this business, but truly relished the opportunity to make new friends and work with his hands.

He was a Boy Scout Master who loved taking his troop on camping trips and hikes. Bill also enjoyed working with kids as a little league coach and league umpire.



At home, Bill excelled at planting things in his yard and then digging them back up only a year later to move them. His wife would often tease him about how his plants would shake in fear when he walked by with a shovel. Not to mention his lifelong love affair with bologna sandwiches and pecan pie.



Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Woodville with services following at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Woodville, 9500 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee FL 32305.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home, Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).

