Zelma E. "Eleanor" Dearing.

Zelma "Eleanor" E. Dearing, 84, of Crawfordville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.



A lifelong resident of Wakulla County, she was born Jan. 26, 1936 to the late Mr. J.T. Watkins and Ms. Edith Taylor. Her father passed away when Eleanor was a young child and she was raised by her mother and her stepfather who treated her as his own, the late Mr. Jack Tucker.



She spent many happy years as a hostess at the Oaks Restaurant.



In her free time, Eleanor loved to be around family and loved people in general. She enjoyed traveling and tagging along for rides on her daughter's Harley-Davidson. In her younger years, Eleanor was quite the athlete, softball being her favorite sport. She was a devoted member of Christian Worship Center and a proud Child of God.



She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of more than 20 years, Paul Dearing; two brothers, Jerry Tucker and Randy Tucker; and two devoted companions, her dogs: Mr. Diggs and Durbin.



Survivors include her son, Tony Taglaris of Panacea; daughter, Mary Youngblood of Crawfordville; daughter-in-law, Maggi Vanos of Crawfordville; brothers, John Watkins of Tallahassee and Larry (Ann) Tucker of Panacea; sister, Janet Anderson of Medart; and numerous other family members and friends.



A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Panacea First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steve Taylor, the Rev. Michael Hall, and the Rev. Charles Revell officiating.



A special thank you to Ms. Eleanor's niece, Ramona Langston. "Thank you so much for all you did for mom over the years, she loved you dearly."



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ms. Dearing's honor to Big Bend Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ms. Dearing's honor to Big Bend Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. and Hawke M.T. Forbes of Forbes Funeral Home, Macclenny, (904) 259-4600.

