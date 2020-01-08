Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zylphia (Crum) Roberts. View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 84 Ochlockonee St Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Visitation 10:00 AM Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church 117 Curtis Mill Rd. Sopchoppy , FL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church 117 Curtis Mill Rd. Sopchoppy , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zylphia Crum Roberts, 89, of Sopchoppy, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.



She was born Aug. 29, 1930. Zylphia retired from the Wakulla County School Board in 1991 after 25 years of service. She and her husband Bud loved camping and traveling with their special friends, Wilton and Mattie Boland and Silas and Betty Raker. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian and faithful member of Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church.



Zylphia was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Delbert L. Roberts Sr.; and a son J.L. Roberts; by her parents Lloyd and Mae Crum; two sisters, Viola Harvey and Betty Mash; and two brothers, Bobby Crum and Henry Crum.



She is survived by two sons, Delbert L. Roberts Jr. and wife Marian of Catlett, Va., and Crandall D. Roberts of Sopchoppy; daughter Dianne Gerrell and husband Ted of Crawfordville; daughter-in-law Cathy Roberts of Crawfordville; seven grandchildren, Anthony Roberts, Daniel Roberts and wife Megan, Stacey Aries and husband Mike, Cameron Roberts and wife Chelsea, Brandi Roberts, Eli Gerrell and wife Julia, and Heath Gerrell and Michelle Rowe; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Thomas Crum and wife Harriett of Carrabelle; sister Zula Smith and husband Coney of Sopchoppy; a host of brother and sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church, 117 Curtis Mill Road in Sopchoppy. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at West Sopchoppy Cemetery.



The family would like to express its thanks and gratitude to her caregivers Gail Jetton, Lenore Stokely and Dena Hartman for their compassion, excellent care and love for our mother.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church, 117 Curtis Mills Road, Sopchoppy FL 32358 or the West Sopchoppy Cemetery Committee, P.O. Box 85 Sopchoppy FL 32358.



Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville, is assisting the Roberts family (850-926-5919

