Abigayl "Abby" Jean Lanphear, 17, of 37 Oak Street, Westerly, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 after sustaining injuries from an automobile accident. Abby would have turned 18 years old on October 30. She is survived by her parents, Thomas F. Lanphear Jr. and Julie C. Lanphear of Westerly, grandparents, Meme Jean Engle and Pepe Troy Williams of Bradford, the late Thomas F. Lanphear Sr. and Carolyn Lanphear of Dunn's Corners, and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Taylor Sr. of Ashaway. She is the sibling of Thomas J. Lanphear and Kelli Fae Lanphear. She was preceded in death by her beloved Great Grandparents Ken and Mary Engle and Charles and Joyce Lanphear.
The hallmark of Abby's short life was her kindness and willingness to help her family and friends. She treasured time with her family and her sense of humor brought smiles to all those around her.
While attending Westerly Public Schools, Abby participated in Lacrosse and Cheering. Abby obtained her high school degree at the Westerly Education Center in Westerly RI and was looking forward to pursuing a career in pharmacy. With an eye on her future, Abby worked two jobs while attending school.
Abby never failed to see the good in every person she encountered and was never one to pass judgement. Her kind soul was one of a kind. She will be dearly missed and eternally loved, especially by her family. She was the light of our lives.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at noon at Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian, 221 Post Road (Route 1), Westerly, RI. Burial will be private. Calling hours will take place before the funeral service at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. There will be no procession from the funeral home. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tri-County Community Action GED Program, 34 Pond St, Westerly, RI 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019