Aborn Denison Smith IV, known to most as "Denny", was tragically killed Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 38. Originally from Stonington, his final years, and death took place in Miami, Fla.

He is survived by his father, Aborn Denison Smith III; brother Tobias Olsen; sisters, Kristen Olsen-Borzumato, Meghan Smith, Elizabeth Smith; nephew Riley; nieces, Kailyn, Libby, Hannah and Bridget; nine aunts; five uncles; many cousins; his chosen family Katina Mills, Slade Fay, Peter Manroel, Ramiro Salazar, and Sophie Pereyma; his beloved pup Maximilian; and countless more friends and loved ones.

Denny graduated from Stonington High School in the year 2000. Not long after, he moved to New York City where he spent many happy years. During that time, he attended The City College of New York, held an internship at Helen Keller International and made many dear friends. His love of travel brought him to Thailand for several years where he learned to speak Thai and formed a lifelong passion for extremely spicy food. In Miami, Denny found the sunshine he always wanted. He loved walks along the beach with his beloved dog Max, looked forward to the sea turtles hatching each year, and loved exploring the waterways by kayak. Pre-Covid he was involved with an improv group that was bringing him a lot of joy. He had recently launched his cleaning company, Spot On! Clean Team, "the only green cleaning team in Miami", and was excited to see it grow. Denny was a self-taught pianist and astounded people with his ability to sit down and play with ease and fluidity.

He will be remembered by all who love him as a kind, generous, hilarious, and sensitive soul that was a great listener and always put the needs of others above his own. He was quick to burst out into song or whistling, loved to make people smile and laugh, adored his family and friends, and will be deeply, deeply missed.

Services will be held at a later date when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to: The Miami-Dade County Sea Turtle Conservation Program.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store