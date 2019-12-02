|
Agnes (Sposato) LoPresto, 84, of Pequot Trail Pawcatuck, wife for 52 years of the late Stonington Police Captain Charles A. LoPresto Sr., passed away at the age of 84 while surrounded at home by her loving family on Thursday November 28, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Michelina Sposato. Agnes was the owner and operator of Agnes Ann's Beauty Nook for 50 years. She was a long-time communicant of St. Michael Church in Pawcatuck where she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the "Girl's Club" which consisted of several of her high school classmates. Family was most important to Agnes as she absolutely loved spending quality time with all of her family members. She loved to cook meals for her family, especially around the holidays; baking Italian Christmas cookies, breads, and jellies, etc, all in keeping with the Italian traditions. Agnes also enjoyed crocheting and knitting hats, blankets, afghans, and scarves not only for her family, but also donating them to the local hospital or neighborhood center.
She leaves her sons Charles A. "Chuck" LoPresto, Jr. of Falmouth, MA, Christopher J. LoPresto of Westerly, RI, and Mark D. LoPresto of Pawcatuck, CT; her daughters Pamela M. Burgert of Ashaway, RI, Lauri A. Heflin of Indianapolis, IN, and Charlene A. LoPresto of Pawcatuck CT. She will be greatly missed by her 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Agnes was predeceased by five brothers Joseph, Pasquale, Robert, Ernest, Michael, as well as her sister Helen Koske.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 – 7 pm in Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 am on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.
We would also like to thank Hartford HealthCare at Home for their wonderful care and compassion for our mother. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Michael Capitol Campaign Fund, 60 Liberty Street Pawcatuck, CT 06379, in Agnes' memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 2, 2019