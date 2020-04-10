|
Agnes Marie Inglesby McErlean, 85, of Westerly, RI and formerly of Ocean City, NJ and Larchmont, NY, died peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Agnes was born in Camden, NJ to the late Thomas A. and Agnes Inglesby, her parents moved the family to Washington, DC, where Agnes graduated from Immaculata High School in 1952, and received a BA from Trinity College in 1956. She later went on to earn both a master of science degree in education, (1979), and a PhD with Specialization in, Language, Literacy and Learning, (1987), from Fordham University, NY, NY.
A gifted educator, she had a successful career that spanned over 40 years. She was also a lifelong volunteer who made contributions to readers at all levels and backgrounds. She volunteered at Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point, NJ, including as President of the Hospital Auxiliary. Later she served as a member of the Board of Directors of the hospital.
Agnes was a beloved and devoted wife to her surviving husband of over 63 years, John Thomas ("Jack") McErlean of Westerly. Blessed with a lifetime of true love and faith, together they raised a large, loving family that is her cherished legacy.
Agnes is survived by her loving daughters Ann of Westerly, RI, Marie Hunter (Kevin, deceased) of North Caldwell, NJ, Aggie Duhamel (Chris), of Westerly, RI and Catherine Francese (Carl), of New Rochelle, NY.
She was the proud grandmother of Elizabeth Curtis (Eben), Charles McErlean; Casey Hunter; Judy Emert (Brandt), Jack Duhamel (Katie), Joe Duhamel (Andrea), Jane Maalouf (Steve); Ryan, Timmy, Mary Kate and Allie McErlean; and Ann, Michael, Vincent, Anthony and John Carlo Francese. She also is survived by her eight great-grandchildren: Andrew Curtis; Ellie, William, Henry and George Emert; and Peyton, Benjamin and Connor Duhamel.
Agnes was pre-deceased by her beloved sons Thomas M. McErlean (Kathy Wild McErlean McQuillan) in 2010 and John T. McErlean, Jr. (Mary Beth McCarthy McErlean Pierce) who was killed on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center.
She is also survived by her cherished siblings, including her sisters, Margaret Ann Greenslade (John) of Glens Falls, NY, Mary Jane Dolan (Donald, deceased) of Orleans, MA, and a brother Dr. Thomas V. Inglesby (Kay) of Summit, NJ; as well as 16 much-loved nieces and nephews.
Agnes was a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher and a member of the Legion of Mary at the St. Pius X Church in Westerly.
The family thanks the caring staff at Westerly Health Center. A final note of thanks to Father Ray, our Pastor Fr. Najim, the staff of our rectory, Lora's prayer group, the Legion of Mary members and fellow parishioners who have supported Agnes and the family during her long battle.
A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Agnes McErlean may be sent to St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly, RI 02891 For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 10, 2020