Albert Joseph Ravenelle, Sr., of Sisk Drive, Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 94. He was the husband of the late Mary (Bruno) Ravenelle, who predeceased him in May of 2000.
Albert was the son of the late Ubald and Rose Ravenelle.
Albert joined the US Navy out of high school and served with honor during WWII. He worked as an outside machinist for Electric Boat in Groton for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Mystic Knights of Columbus, the Bocce Club in Westerly and the Harley P. Chase VFW Post 1265. A.J. was an avid Red Sox fan. He also loved being the M.C. for his family and friends' retirement parties.
He leaves behind his four children, Julie Ballman of Westerly, Albert J. Ravenelle, Jr. and David Ravenelle, both of Pawcatuck, and Thomas Ravenelle of Bradford; his brother Kenneth Ravenelle of Voluntown; two sisters, Rita Adriano and Rhea Lenihan, both of Pawcatuck; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Albert was predeceased by his son Stephen Ravenelle; three brothers, Arthur, Edmund and Eugene Ravenelle; and two sisters, Lillian Ravenelle and Irene Neugent.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial were held privately. There will be a Celebration of A.J.'s Life at a later date. Please consider a donation in his memory to St. Michael Church Capital Campaign. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 7, 2020