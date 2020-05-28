Alberta "Bert" (Pignataro) Devine, 75, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late William M. Devine.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Susie Pignataro. She was a 1962 Graduate of Stonington High School. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church.
Alberta worked as a billing coordinator for American Velvet Company and Davis-Standard for many years and volunteered at the Johnnycake Center. She enjoyed walking, traveling, reading and loved spending time with her three grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lori Rose Freitas and son-in-law Stephen J. Freitas of Pawcatuck; sister Sandra dePorry and brother-in-law Mark dePorry of Harleysville, PA; sister-in-law Margaret "Peg" Young of Pawcatuck; three grandsons Harrison, Cameron and Ashton Rose and several nieces and nephews.
Due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations in her memory to The Johnnycake Center of Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Susie Pignataro. She was a 1962 Graduate of Stonington High School. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church.
Alberta worked as a billing coordinator for American Velvet Company and Davis-Standard for many years and volunteered at the Johnnycake Center. She enjoyed walking, traveling, reading and loved spending time with her three grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lori Rose Freitas and son-in-law Stephen J. Freitas of Pawcatuck; sister Sandra dePorry and brother-in-law Mark dePorry of Harleysville, PA; sister-in-law Margaret "Peg" Young of Pawcatuck; three grandsons Harrison, Cameron and Ashton Rose and several nieces and nephews.
Due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations in her memory to The Johnnycake Center of Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 28, 2020.