Alfred J. LaMarche, formerly of Misquamicut, RI, for 42 years and recently of Portland OR passed away April 23 in Portland. A proud US Navy World War 2 veteran he served in the Pacific and became a teacher, principal, and school administrator in Norwalk, CT for many years. He received a Master's Degree in Ed. from Columbia University and a Doctorate from Stanford University. Predeceased in 2018 by his beloved wife of 71 years Sue, he leaves behind his children Robert and Susan, granddaughter Kim and her husband Tom, brother Richard, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends in Westerly and Norwalk. A mass in his memory will be offered at St Claire Roman Catholic Church in Misquamicut on August 11 at 10am. Donations in his memory can be made to Literacy Volunteers of Westerly, 93 Tower St, Westerly RI 02891
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 19, 2019