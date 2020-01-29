|
Alfred Keith McGrath, 67, beloved husband for 30 years of Lori McGrath, and beloved father of Keith McGrath of Pawcatuck, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Alfred "Keith" loved most of all helping his family, taking care of and spending time with them. He and his son Keith loved listening to the music that they shared almost daily, enjoying many activities that they loved to do together including watching YouTube videos about many subjects that were entertaining and informative, sharing their time, and that special bond that they had every day in every way, and so much more.
As a family A. Keith, Lori, Keith and Molly (the family dog) shared walks, life and dreams together.
Keith had such an amazing ability to fix almost anything, whether around the house, working on mechanical projects or baking his amazingly delicious apple pies.
He worked as a supervisor for Electric Boat in Groton for almost 40 years where he shared his vast knowledge and abilities. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church, a deeply religious man who devoted everything he had to his family.
In addition to his wife Lori and beloved son Keith, he leaves his in-laws Larry and Elizabeth "Celia" Jacoinski who he was very close with, two additional children, Jennifer Spires of Florida and Jason McGrath of North Carolina; many siblings, nieces, nephews and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents John T. McGrath, Ruth Nye, and stepfather Al Nye.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-6pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10am on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020