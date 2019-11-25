The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
Alfred Paul Henry Obituary
Alfred Paul Henry, 67, of Stonington, CT died unexpectedly, Monday, November 11, 2019 at home.
Born in Westerly, RI he was the son of the late Alfred and Frances (Bychowsky) Henry and lived in Stonington for most of his life.
He was a Rigger with Electric Boat where he was employed for the past 45 years. He recently retired in July of 2018.
Al is survived by his sister, Barbara J. Curioso and her partner, Joseph Wolcin both of Noank, CT & Fort Myers, FL .; his nephew, Joseph Curioso and his wife, Shannon and their children, Gianna and Giuseppe and numerous cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Friday, November 22nd from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11:00 am at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Following the service, he will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Stonington.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
