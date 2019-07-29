|
Alice B. Crook, 85, left this earth on July 25, 2019 with hopes of dancing to celestial music. She passed away at her home in Westerly, encircled by her four daughters. She was predeceased by her husband, Dean M. Crook. Alice was the daughter of the late Lillian and Harry Miller of Swansea and is survived by her sister, Beverly Brunet of British Columbia.
Alice grew up in Swansea where she was a dancer, cheerleader, and nursing student. After marrying and moving to Virginia, Alice had a dance school in Waynesboro. In 1971, she and her family moved to RI where she became a familiar face at Ashaway and Chariho schools. She loved working with children of all ages and abilities. Alice was a natural teacher, an insatiable reader, and a gifted writer, but above all, she was an exceptional mother.
She remains dearly loved by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They are: Rhonda & Steve Brunero, Katie & Travis Geraci, and Austin Brunero; Brenda & Karl Aspelund, Tyler & Shelly Corwin and their sons Dylan & Alexander, Alana Corwin, Julia, Karl, and Colin Aspelund; Pam & Gregg Drew, Lindsay Drew, Eliza & Daniel Darezzo, and Kayla Gardener; and Amy & Michael Barbarossa, Erica and Kaylee Barbarossa.
Alice loved animals both domestic and wild. She volunteered at local animal shelters and kept the wild critters that lived in and near her yard well-fed every day of the year. She loved to dance and was a regular at Blues on the Beach. She also enjoyed gardening, tai chi, and long walks.
Alice was a generous, loving, clever, and compassionate woman who will be terribly missed.
Visiting hours and a brief memorial service will be held from 4-6 pm on Thursday, August 1st at the Weekapaug Chapel, 106 Noyes Neck Road, Weekapaug. A gathering at the Windjammer in Misquamicut from 7-9 will follow. Friends are welcome to drop by.
In her memory, you may help a child, adopt a pet, contribute to an animal shelter, hug a friend, plant something pretty, or just take a walk outside. She invites you to live with love, joy, and peace.
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 29 to July 30, 2019