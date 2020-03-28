|
Alice E. (Caddick) Cersosimo passed away peacefully at her daughter's home Friday, March 20th, 2020. She was born in Westerly. Alice was predeceased by her daughter Diane G. Booth and son Michael W. Cockfield. Alice is survived by her brothers, Barney Caddick of Westerly and John Caddick of Texas; her children and their spouses, Bernadette L. Dolin, Anthony Dolin, Harley E. Cockfield all of Ocala FL, daughter-in-law Susan Cockfield, Santa Ferando husband Richard Mumenthalher all of Westerly, Alicia L. Cersosimo-Rathbun husband Adam Rathbun of North Stonington, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
All services are private. For full obituary go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 28, 2020