The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Cersosimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice E. (Caddick) Cersosimo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice E. (Caddick) Cersosimo Obituary
Alice E. (Caddick) Cersosimo passed away peacefully at her daughter's home Friday, March 20th, 2020. She was born in Westerly. Alice was predeceased by her daughter Diane G. Booth and son Michael W. Cockfield. Alice is survived by her brothers, Barney Caddick of Westerly and John Caddick of Texas; her children and their spouses, Bernadette L. Dolin, Anthony Dolin, Harley E. Cockfield all of Ocala FL, daughter-in-law Susan Cockfield, Santa Ferando husband Richard Mumenthalher all of Westerly, Alicia L. Cersosimo-Rathbun husband Adam Rathbun of North Stonington, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
All services are private. For full obituary go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -