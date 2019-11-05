|
Alice (Spadafora) Rowe died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was married to Warren E. Rowe (her childhood sweetheart) for 72 years before his passing in August 2017.
Alice was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 27, 1927 to Jennie (DiCanio) and James Spadafora. She had six sisters, Rose, Fannie, Dorothy, Gloria, Jean, and Joan who all predeceased her.
Alice is survived by two daughters, Patricia Dinwoodie and Linda Shea, both from Pawcatuck, and one son, Wayne Rowe and his wife Cathy from Tiverton, RI. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.. Alice was known by many names from this large family- Mom, Nana, Mama, Grandma and Granny. Family was always an important part of who this feisty Italian lady was. She and Warren attended many activities, sports events, graduations, weddings, and many other special occasions for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
After moving to North Stonington, Connecticut in 1965, Alice worked as a bank teller for Connecticut Bank and Trust. After retiring for CBT, she worked as a teacher's aide at St Pius X School in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Warren loved to travel, but Alice was afraid to fly. For their 25th anniversary, Warren planned a trip to tour Europe. He told Alice that he was going with or without her. She overcame her fears, and loved traveling everywhere. After returning home from one trip, she would often ask where and when the next trip would be.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church, 87 Mystic Road, North Stonington, Ct. Burial will follow immediately at Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic, Ct.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Alice be sent to , www.act.alz.org/donate, or the American Diabetic Association, https://donations.diabetes.org.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 5, 2019