Alicia Winter Obituary
Alicia Winter of Preston, CT, 32, lost her life to opioid addiction on April 20th. She was predeceased by her mother Pam Winter.
She leaves behind her father, Bruce Winter and wife JoAnn, her children Anna Lise, and Mica, her siblings, Tara Winter of Coventry, RI, Vincent Nardonli of Westerly, RI, Heather Cady of Concord, NH, Rachel Cozzolino, Robert Cozzolino and her grandparents, Charlie and Barbara Debartolo of Westerly, RI, Ron and Elaine Marshall of Florida and Barbara Winter of Raymond, NH.
There will be no services and the burial is private.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
