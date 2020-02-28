|
|
Allan Teixeira, 74, of Pawcatuck, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Stonington, Connecticut, Allan resided in Pawcatuck with his beloved wife of 53 years, Lydia (Roderick) Teixeira. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, daughter Melissa Lestinsky and her husband Randy of Pawcatuck, and son Allan Teixeira, Jr. and his wife Sarah of Westerly. He adored his three grandchildren, Morgan, Jordan, and Kylie and took great joy in watching them grow up. He is also survived by his brother, Billy Teixeira and his wife Sharon of Stonington; sister, Lynne Whitney and her husband, Jim, of Preston; and his sisters-in-law, Georgia Crowley and her husband, Michael; Luann Kupka and her husband, Ron; Sharon Mellow and her husband, Jay; and Donna Green and her husband, Bruce.
Allan was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Dorothy (Costa) Teixeira, his sister Judith Adcock, in-laws George and Lillian Roderick and his much-loved dog, Penny.
Allan was a graduate of Stonington High School, where he played on the basketball team. After four years serving in the United States Air Force, he retired from duty and was hired at Dow Chemical where he worked for 32 years. Quiet yet witty, Allan could tease or poke fun with his loved ones, but never said a bad word about anyone. He loved to golf, go out to eat with his sisters-and-brothers in-laws, and spend summers at the beach with his wife and family. Allan loved to travel to Aruba with friends and family each year. His grandchildren's biggest fan, "Papa" never missed a field hockey, tennis, soccer, ice hockey, or lacrosse game. Allan was a member of the Stonington Fire Department, VFW, Westerly Elks and Pequot Golf Course and a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Church of Stonington.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 1st from 4 to 7 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Family and friends are invited to assemble at the funeral home Monday, March 2nd at 9:15 am followed by a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church, 95 Main Street, Stonington. Burial will follow with military honors at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Allan's memory to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at ipffoundation.org.
For online condolences please visit www.mysticfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 28, 2020