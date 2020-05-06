Allan Victor Johnson - beloved son, brother, father, friend – passed away on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 in Lee Hospital, Cape Coral Florida. He was 87. Allan was born July 29th, 1932 in Manchester, CT to Helmer and Stasia Johnson.

Allan is survived by his children Judy Constantine, Eric (and Denise) Johnson, Carl Johnson, Lars Johnson and Kristine (and Scott) Napora. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great- grandchildren; also by his sister Dolly Collins and four nieces. He is pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Babe Johnson, and by a niece and nephew.

Allan was a hard-working man who also enjoyed life. He started working at age 14 picking tobacco in Connecticut. He also worked in concrete for a short while. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1950 and married Geraldine Subisky at age 19. He worked at Cheney Brothers Mills, as his father and grandfather had, but they soon moved to the Mystic/Groton area of Connecticut. They had five children and Allan enjoyed a 34-year career at General Dynamics – Electric Boat Division in Groton.

He joined the Connecticut Freemasons, initiated into Union Lodge No. 31 A.F. & A.M. New London, in 1960 and was raised on August 4th, 1960. He faithfully attended Lodge meetings, held various offices over the years and enjoyed the camaraderie.

During these decades, he built four houses and bought and remodeled three others. He always had a "side job" but still found time to be with his family and community, for example, volunteering as a Pack Leader for the Cub Scouts when his sons were young. When his sons took up motorcycle riding, he did too, enjoying many miles on the road. Highlights of these years were backyard BBQs, camping, fishing, sailing and going to the beach.

Divorced in 1983, Allan retired in 1987 and spent 30+ years thoroughly enjoying retired life, dancing with the 50-Plus Club and other groups, taking classes in video and photography - as well as driving to Florida for a couple of weeks each winter with his buddies. Family and friends were always important to him. As he made new friends, he kept in touch with old friends, including his classmates from High School.

He had his health issues – he was diagnosed with asbestosis when he was 52. His kidneys started failing when he was in his 70s, and he started dialysis when he was 78. He went diligently 3 times per week and had a great attitude, calling it his part-time job! He never let anything get him down, and he was a true inspiration. In 2012, he purchased a condo in North Fort Myers, Florida and lived there year- round. He loved the weather, even in summer. He said of Florida that he had "died and gone to heaven". He went swimming every day, sometimes several times per day, rode his electric bike everywhere, generally exploring the area and loving life.

But time marches on, we all wear out. Every day is a blessing – enjoy it, enjoy the people around you.

Never Forget Your presence we miss, Your memories we treasure. Loving you always, Forgetting you never.

Arrangements by Affordable Cremations by Baldwin Brothers of North Fort Myers, Florida.

